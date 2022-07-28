Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Trims V.F. (NYSE:VFC) Target Price to $59.00

V.F. (NYSE:VFC – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $67.00 to $59.00 in a research report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on VFC. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on shares of V.F. from $71.00 to $67.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of V.F. from $65.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of V.F. in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of V.F. from $63.00 to $48.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of V.F. from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a sell rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $60.00.

Get V.F. alerts:

V.F. Stock Performance

VFC opened at $46.86 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The company has a market cap of $18.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.27, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.41. The company’s 50 day moving average is $46.84 and its 200 day moving average is $54.16. V.F. has a 12-month low of $43.08 and a 12-month high of $84.96.

V.F. Dividend Announcement

V.F. ( NYSE:VFC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The textile maker reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.45. V.F. had a net margin of 11.71% and a return on equity of 35.47%. The business had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.83 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that V.F. will post 3.31 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.27%. V.F.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.66%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other V.F. news, Director W Rodney Mcmullen purchased 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $45.40 per share, for a total transaction of $136,200.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 25,125 shares in the company, valued at $1,140,675. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director W Rodney Mcmullen acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $45.40 per share, with a total value of $136,200.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 25,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,140,675. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Matthew H. Puckett sold 677 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.87, for a total transaction of $33,761.99. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 44,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,228,740.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have acquired 16,000 shares of company stock worth $740,070. 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On V.F.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VFC. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of V.F. during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $531,000. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of V.F. by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 4,751 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $210,000 after buying an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its holdings in V.F. by 181.0% in the 2nd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 27,126 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,199,000 after purchasing an additional 17,474 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its holdings in V.F. by 98.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 26,189 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,182,000 after purchasing an additional 12,997 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC lifted its holdings in V.F. by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 5,929 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.25% of the company’s stock.

V.F. Company Profile

(Get Rating)

V.F. Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for V.F. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for V.F. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.