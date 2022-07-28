Credit Suisse Group Raises NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP) Price Target to $79.00

NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP – Get Rating) had its price target increased by Credit Suisse Group from $74.00 to $79.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has an outperform rating on the solar energy provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of NextEra Energy Partners from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and increased their price target for the company from $86.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Friday, June 17th. TheStreet upgraded shares of NextEra Energy Partners from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Thursday, June 30th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of NextEra Energy Partners from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Sunday, April 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of NextEra Energy Partners from $93.00 to $86.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 13th. Finally, UBS Group set a $90.00 target price on shares of NextEra Energy Partners in a report on Monday, June 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $86.00.

Get NextEra Energy Partners alerts:

NextEra Energy Partners Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:NEP opened at $80.00 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.55. NextEra Energy Partners has a fifty-two week low of $61.31 and a fifty-two week high of $88.80.

NextEra Energy Partners Increases Dividend

NextEra Energy Partners ( NYSE:NEP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The solar energy provider reported $2.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $2.24. The business had revenue of $362.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $345.09 million. NextEra Energy Partners had a net margin of 39.66% and a return on equity of 4.40%. NextEra Energy Partners’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.97) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that NextEra Energy Partners will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.7625 per share. This is a boost from NextEra Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. This represents a $3.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 3rd. NextEra Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.84%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NextEra Energy Partners

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NextEra Energy Partners in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of NextEra Energy Partners in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NextEra Energy Partners in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of NextEra Energy Partners in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new position in shares of NextEra Energy Partners in the first quarter valued at $36,000. 81.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About NextEra Energy Partners

(Get Rating)

NextEra Energy Partners, LP acquires, owns, and manages contracted clean energy projects in the United States. It owns a portfolio of contracted renewable generation assets consisting of wind and solar projects, as well as contracted natural gas pipeline assets. NextEra Energy Partners, LP was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Juno Beach, Florida.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.