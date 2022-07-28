Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) PT Lowered to $133.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $136.00 to $133.00 in a research note released on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Yum! Brands in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Yum! Brands from $137.00 to $130.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Robert W. Baird set a $146.00 price objective on Yum! Brands in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Yum! Brands from $146.00 to $142.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on Yum! Brands from $124.00 to $120.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $137.67.

Yum! Brands Stock Performance

Shares of YUM stock opened at $120.51 on Monday. Yum! Brands has a 52-week low of $108.37 and a 52-week high of $139.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $116.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $118.99.

Yum! Brands Dividend Announcement

Yum! Brands ( NYSE:YUM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The restaurant operator reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by ($0.02). Yum! Brands had a net margin of 24.80% and a negative return on equity of 16.34%. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.07 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Yum! Brands will post 4.63 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 30th were paid a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 26th. Yum! Brands’s payout ratio is currently 41.38%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Yum! Brands

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its holdings in Yum! Brands by 14.9% in the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 7,863 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $893,000 after buying an additional 1,020 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Yum! Brands by 27.5% in the second quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 3,152 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $358,000 after buying an additional 680 shares during the last quarter. Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc. purchased a new position in Yum! Brands in the second quarter valued at $13,757,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in Yum! Brands by 349.5% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 438,848 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $49,814,000 after buying an additional 341,215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strengthening Families & Communities LLC increased its holdings in Yum! Brands by 2.5% in the second quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC now owns 11,469 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,358,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.23% of the company’s stock.

Yum! Brands Company Profile

(Get Rating)

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates through four segments: the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

Further Reading

