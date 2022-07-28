UBS Group Cuts Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) Price Target to $135.00

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by UBS Group from $180.00 to $135.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the software maker’s stock.

FIVN has been the topic of several other research reports. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Five9 from $166.00 to $150.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. TheStreet lowered shares of Five9 from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Roth Capital began coverage on shares of Five9 in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. They issued a buy rating and a $129.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Five9 in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a sell rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Five9 from $160.00 to $120.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Five9 has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $155.11.

Shares of NASDAQ FIVN opened at $95.38 on Monday. Five9 has a 12-month low of $80.52 and a 12-month high of $211.68. The company has a market capitalization of $6.63 billion, a PE ratio of -87.50 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.44, a current ratio of 3.40 and a quick ratio of 3.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $95.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $106.15.

Five9 ( NASDAQ:FIVN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The software maker reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.04). Five9 had a negative net margin of 11.43% and a negative return on equity of 24.00%. The business had revenue of $182.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $170.87 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.08) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Five9 will post -0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Kimberly Alexy sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.26, for a total value of $243,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,117 shares in the company, valued at $1,081,239.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Kimberly Alexy sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.26, for a total value of $243,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,117 shares in the company, valued at $1,081,239.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Rowan M. Trollope sold 517 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $51,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 57,777 shares in the company, valued at $5,777,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 37,104 shares of company stock worth $3,719,294. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FIVN. Pictet Asset Management SA raised its holdings in shares of Five9 by 41,717.0% during the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 1,826,985 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $250,882,000 after purchasing an additional 1,822,616 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Five9 by 388.0% during the fourth quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,968,379 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $270,298,000 after purchasing an additional 1,564,988 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Five9 during the fourth quarter worth $191,622,000. Sylebra Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Five9 during the fourth quarter worth $177,296,000. Finally, Scge Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Five9 by 175.4% during the first quarter. Scge Management L.P. now owns 1,223,000 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $135,019,000 after purchasing an additional 778,928 shares during the period. 97.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions.

