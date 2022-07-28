Zymergen (NASDAQ:ZY) Rating Increased to Neutral at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Zymergen (NASDAQ:ZY – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Zymergen from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Zymergen currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.52.

Zymergen Stock Up 8.5 %

Zymergen stock opened at $2.43 on Tuesday. Zymergen has a 12-month low of $1.10 and a 12-month high of $36.45. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.70. The stock has a market cap of $250.63 million, a PE ratio of -0.65 and a beta of 0.03.

Institutional Trading of Zymergen

Zymergen ( NASDAQ:ZY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.71) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.05 million. Zymergen had a negative return on equity of 72.62% and a negative net margin of 1,962.56%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($6.51) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Zymergen will post -2.87 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Data Collective II GP LLC purchased a new stake in Zymergen during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $16,383,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Zymergen by 3,935.1% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 815,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,357,000 after buying an additional 795,528 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Zymergen by 17.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,170,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,051,000 after purchasing an additional 606,588 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Zymergen by 258.4% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 590,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,949,000 after purchasing an additional 425,549 shares during the period. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Zymergen by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 3,456,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,908,000 after purchasing an additional 318,171 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.40% of the company’s stock.

Zymergen Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Zymergen Inc design, develop, and commercialize microbes, molecules, and materials. It offers an automation solution comprising reconfigurable automation carts, a modular hardware building blocks that allow for assembly of work cells customized for the particular needs of a lab; and automation control software, a cloud-based software used to control integrated automation systems.

