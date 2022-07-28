Heritage Financial (NASDAQ:HFWA) Lifted to “Buy” at DA Davidson

DA Davidson upgraded shares of Heritage Financial (NASDAQ:HFWA – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Heritage Financial’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.52 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.15 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.30 EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Heritage Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock.

Heritage Financial Stock Performance

Shares of Heritage Financial stock opened at $26.02 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $913.35 million, a PE ratio of 11.78 and a beta of 0.62. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75. Heritage Financial has a 1 year low of $20.95 and a 1 year high of $27.45.

Heritage Financial Announces Dividend

Heritage Financial ( NASDAQ:HFWA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.07. Heritage Financial had a net margin of 33.11% and a return on equity of 9.41%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.90 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Heritage Financial will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 3rd will be paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 2nd. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.23%. Heritage Financial’s payout ratio is currently 38.01%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Heritage Financial

In other news, Director Brian L. Vance sold 5,470 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.83, for a total value of $141,290.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 97,513 shares in the company, valued at $2,518,760.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Heritage Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Heritage Financial by 75.6% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 1,064 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in Heritage Financial by 24.2% during the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 4,774 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 930 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its holdings in Heritage Financial by 25.6% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 4,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA bought a new stake in Heritage Financial during the second quarter worth approximately $154,000. 77.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Heritage Financial

Heritage Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Heritage Bank that provides various financial services to small and medium sized businesses and individuals in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest demand deposits, interest bearing demand deposits, money market accounts, savings accounts, personal checking accounts, and certificates of deposit.

