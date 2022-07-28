Wells Fargo & Company Raises PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) Price Target to $135.00

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by Wells Fargo & Company from $126.00 to $135.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on PPG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on PPG Industries from $180.00 to $155.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on PPG Industries in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on PPG Industries from $175.00 to $150.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 25th. TheStreet downgraded PPG Industries from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on PPG Industries from $172.00 to $161.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $155.41.

Get PPG Industries alerts:

PPG Industries Trading Up 0.6 %

NYSE:PPG opened at $126.93 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The business’s 50 day moving average is $119.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $131.92. PPG Industries has a 52 week low of $107.06 and a 52 week high of $177.32. The company has a market cap of $29.98 billion, a PE ratio of 27.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.15.

PPG Industries Increases Dividend

Institutional Trading of PPG Industries

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 10th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This is a boost from PPG Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 9th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.95%. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.75%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. 44 Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in PPG Industries by 34.8% during the first quarter. 44 Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,516 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in PPG Industries by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 197,848 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $34,121,000 after buying an additional 11,295 shares in the last quarter. BOKF NA raised its holdings in PPG Industries by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. BOKF NA now owns 19,347 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,336,000 after buying an additional 1,510 shares in the last quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in PPG Industries during the fourth quarter valued at about $207,000. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in PPG Industries by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,803 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $828,000 after buying an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.12% of the company’s stock.

PPG Industries Company Profile

(Get Rating)

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company's Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for PPG Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPG Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.