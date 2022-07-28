Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) PT Lowered to $130.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Wells Fargo & Company from $153.00 to $130.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the entertainment giant’s stock.

DIS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $165.00 to $145.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Moffett Nathanson lowered their target price on shares of Walt Disney to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Tigress Financial reissued a buy rating and set a $229.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $151.00 to $131.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $154.28.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

Walt Disney Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:DIS opened at $103.50 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $188.44 billion, a PE ratio of 71.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $99.86 and its 200-day moving average is $122.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.06. Walt Disney has a 52 week low of $90.23 and a 52 week high of $187.58.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The entertainment giant reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $19.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.25 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.87% and a net margin of 3.46%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.79 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Walt Disney will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DIS. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Walt Disney during the fourth quarter worth about $2,290,736,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its position in shares of Walt Disney by 25.1% during the 4th quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 13,510,534 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,092,646,000 after acquiring an additional 2,707,126 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Walt Disney by 106.7% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 166,124 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $22,786,000 after acquiring an additional 2,640,795 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Walt Disney by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 140,466,474 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $19,266,382,000 after acquiring an additional 2,514,894 shares during the period. Finally, D1 Capital Partners L.P. grew its position in shares of Walt Disney by 75.7% during the 4th quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 5,430,761 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $841,171,000 after acquiring an additional 2,340,000 shares during the period. 64.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Walt Disney

(Get Rating)

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.