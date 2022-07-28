Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) PT Lowered to $550.00 at Morgan Stanley

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Morgan Stanley from $625.00 to $550.00 in a report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on LRCX. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Lam Research from $725.00 to $675.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Bank of America decreased their price target on Lam Research from $650.00 to $540.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Lam Research from $525.00 to $460.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Barclays cut Lam Research from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $625.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Lam Research from $612.00 to $448.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $604.58.

Lam Research Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ LRCX opened at $467.66 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $64.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Lam Research has a 1-year low of $375.87 and a 1-year high of $731.85. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $454.77 and its 200 day moving average is $510.23.

Lam Research Dividend Announcement

Lam Research ( NASDAQ:LRCX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $8.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.30 by $1.53. The company had revenue of $4.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.21 billion. Lam Research had a return on equity of 75.51% and a net margin of 27.13%. Lam Research’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $8.09 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lam Research will post 31.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were issued a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.76%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LRCX. Missouri Trust & Investment Co purchased a new position in shares of Lam Research in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD purchased a new position in shares of Lam Research in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Vectors Research Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Lam Research by 133.3% in the fourth quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 35 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Lam Research by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 38 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Lam Research during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.34% of the company’s stock.

Lam Research Company Profile

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

