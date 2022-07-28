CSFB Lowers Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B) Price Target to C$63.00

Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B – Get Rating) had its price target cut by analysts at CSFB from C$68.00 to C$63.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. CSFB’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 80.62% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Teck Resources from C$50.00 to C$42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Teck Resources from C$50.00 to C$52.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Teck Resources from C$60.00 to C$43.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Teck Resources from C$68.00 to C$62.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of Teck Resources from C$65.00 to C$57.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$52.35.

Get Teck Resources alerts:

Teck Resources Price Performance

Shares of TSE:TECK.B opened at C$34.88 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$44.63 and its 200-day moving average price is C$46.59. The firm has a market capitalization of C$18.47 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.58. Teck Resources has a one year low of C$24.84 and a one year high of C$57.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.83, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

Teck Resources Company Profile

Teck Resources Limited researches, explores for, develops, and produces natural resources in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Steelmaking, Coal, Copper, Zinc, Energy, and Corporate. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead concentrates.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Teck Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teck Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.