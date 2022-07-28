Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) Cut to “Neutral” at Wedbush

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at Wedbush from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a $44.00 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of $35.00. Wedbush’s price target points to a potential upside of 12.99% from the stock’s current price.

CHWY has been the subject of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Chewy from $55.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Chewy from $45.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Chewy from $60.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Chewy from $90.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Chewy from $59.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.72.

Chewy Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE:CHWY opened at $38.94 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $16.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -169.30 and a beta of 0.33. Chewy has a 52 week low of $22.22 and a 52 week high of $97.74. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $33.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.61.

Chewy ( NYSE:CHWY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 1st. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.16. Chewy had a negative net margin of 1.02% and a negative return on equity of 175.48%. The firm had revenue of $2.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.09 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Chewy will post -0.35 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Stacy Bowman sold 25,879 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.18, for a total transaction of $703,391.22. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 193,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,256,394.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Stacy Bowman sold 25,879 shares of Chewy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.18, for a total transaction of $703,391.22. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 193,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,256,394.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director James A. Star bought 181,478 shares of Chewy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $27.44 per share, for a total transaction of $4,979,756.32. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 325,987 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,945,083.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 351,369 shares of company stock valued at $9,550,209 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Chewy by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 7,622,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,977,000 after acquiring an additional 552,115 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Chewy by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,021,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,326,000 after buying an additional 97,657 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Chewy by 19.0% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,369,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,969,000 after buying an additional 856,909 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Chewy by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,329,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,981,000 after buying an additional 112,753 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Chewy by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,911,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,743,000 after buying an additional 110,451 shares in the last quarter.

Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure play e-commerce business in the United States. The company provides pet food and treats, pet supplies and pet medications, and other pet-health products, as well as pet services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its www.chewy.com retail Website, as well as its mobile applications.

