Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) Price Target Cut to $90.00

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Robert W. Baird from $115.00 to $90.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 28.70% from the stock’s current price.
Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on BOOT. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Boot Barn in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group dropped their target price on Boot Barn from $110.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Craig Hallum dropped their target price on Boot Barn from $162.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded Boot Barn from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $109.00 to $121.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $121.00.
Boot Barn Trading Up 5.3 %
Boot Barn stock opened at $69.93 on Tuesday. Boot Barn has a 12 month low of $63.56 and a 12 month high of $134.50. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $86.54. The company has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.03, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 2.75.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, insider John Hazen sold 1,087 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.69, for a total value of $72,492.03. Following the sale, the insider now owns 15,319 shares in the company, valued at $1,021,624.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Peter Starrett bought 1,200 shares of Boot Barn stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $80.89 per share, with a total value of $97,068.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 10,799 shares in the company, valued at $873,531.11. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider John Hazen sold 1,087 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.69, for a total value of $72,492.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,319 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,021,624.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 10,506 shares of company stock worth $781,292. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Boot Barn by 4.6% during the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 2,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Boot Barn by 3.7% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Boot Barn by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 39,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,837,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Boot Barn by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 24,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,062,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System grew its stake in shares of Boot Barn by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 11,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,452,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the last quarter.
Boot Barn Company Profile
Boot Barn Holdings, Inc, a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company's specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, handbags, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing.
