Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) Price Target Cut to $90.00

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Robert W. Baird from $115.00 to $90.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 28.70% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on BOOT. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Boot Barn in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group dropped their target price on Boot Barn from $110.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Craig Hallum dropped their target price on Boot Barn from $162.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded Boot Barn from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $109.00 to $121.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $121.00.

Boot Barn Trading Up 5.3 %

Boot Barn stock opened at $69.93 on Tuesday. Boot Barn has a 12 month low of $63.56 and a 12 month high of $134.50. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $86.54. The company has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.03, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 2.75.

Insider Buying and Selling

Boot Barn ( NYSE:BOOT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.15. Boot Barn had a return on equity of 36.19% and a net margin of 12.93%. The business had revenue of $383.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $354.02 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.75 earnings per share. Boot Barn’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Boot Barn will post 6.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider John Hazen sold 1,087 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.69, for a total value of $72,492.03. Following the sale, the insider now owns 15,319 shares in the company, valued at $1,021,624.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Peter Starrett bought 1,200 shares of Boot Barn stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $80.89 per share, with a total value of $97,068.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 10,799 shares in the company, valued at $873,531.11. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider John Hazen sold 1,087 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.69, for a total value of $72,492.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,319 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,021,624.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 10,506 shares of company stock worth $781,292. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Boot Barn by 4.6% during the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 2,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Boot Barn by 3.7% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Boot Barn by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 39,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,837,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Boot Barn by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 24,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,062,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System grew its stake in shares of Boot Barn by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 11,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,452,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the last quarter.

Boot Barn Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc, a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company's specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, handbags, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing.

