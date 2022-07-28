Cabo Drilling (OTCMKTS:CBEEF) Stock Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.00

Cabo Drilling Corp. (OTCMKTS:CBEEF – Get Rating) shares passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.00. Cabo Drilling shares last traded at $0.00, with a volume of 0 shares traded.

Cabo Drilling Trading Down 100.0 %

About Cabo Drilling

Cabo Drilling Corp., a drilling services company, provides contract drilling services to major, mid-tier, and junior mining and mineral exploration companies in Canada, Greece, Panama, Colombia, Albania, Kosovo, and the United States. Its services include surface and underground coring, directional, reverse circulation, and geotechnical drilling.

