CCFNB Bancorp (OTCMKTS:CCFN) Shares Cross Below 200-Day Moving Average of $51.95

CCFNB Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CCFN – Get Rating) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $51.95 and traded as low as $50.30. CCFNB Bancorp shares last traded at $50.30, with a volume of 115 shares.
CCFNB Bancorp Trading Down 3.3 %
The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $52.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.95.
CCFNB Bancorp Increases Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 24th were paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This is a positive change from CCFNB Bancorp’s previous dividend of $0.41. This represents a yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 23rd.
About CCFNB Bancorp
CCFNB Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for First Columbia Bank & Trust Co that provides banking and related financial services to individual, business, and government customers. It accepts checking, savings, money market, interest checking, individual retirement, and repo sweep accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and demand and time deposits.
