RE/MAX (NYSE:RMAX) Shares Cross Below 200-Day Moving Average of $26.48

RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RMAX – Get Rating) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $26.48 and traded as low as $24.28. RE/MAX shares last traded at $24.86, with a volume of 77,184 shares changing hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on RE/MAX in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Get RE/MAX alerts:

RE/MAX Price Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $24.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.48. The stock has a market cap of $478.95 million, a P/E ratio of -29.95 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.40.

Insider Activity

RE/MAX ( NYSE:RMAX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $91.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.77 million. RE/MAX had a negative net margin of 4.42% and a positive return on equity of 68.84%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.18 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other RE/MAX news, major shareholder Adam K. Peterson bought 40,239 shares of RE/MAX stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $21.94 per share, with a total value of $882,843.66. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,008,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,066,314.48. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other RE/MAX news, major shareholder Adam K. Peterson bought 40,239 shares of RE/MAX stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $21.94 per share, with a total value of $882,843.66. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,008,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,066,314.48. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Adam K. Peterson bought 24,500 shares of RE/MAX stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $24.26 per share, for a total transaction of $594,370.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,088,609 shares in the company, valued at $50,669,654.34. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 123,885 shares of company stock valued at $2,887,325. Corporate insiders own 3.37% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of RE/MAX by 115.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,017 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 544 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in RE/MAX by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 56,307 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,717,000 after acquiring an additional 907 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in RE/MAX by 76.0% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 935 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in RE/MAX by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 18,470 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $512,000 after acquiring an additional 969 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in RE/MAX by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 16,590 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $460,000 after acquiring an additional 1,049 shares during the last quarter. 94.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RE/MAX Company Profile

(Get Rating)

RE/MAX Holdings, Inc operates as a franchisor of real estate and mortgage brokerage services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Real Estate, Mortgage, and Marketing Funds. It offers real estate brokerage franchising services under the RE/MAX brand; mortgage brokerage services to real estate brokers, real estate professionals, mortgage professionals, and other investors under the Motto Mortgage brand; and mortgage loan processing software and services under the wemlo brand.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for RE/MAX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RE/MAX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.