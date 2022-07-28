Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLV) Share Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $131.29

Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLV – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $131.29 and traded as low as $130.49. Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund shares last traded at $132.00, with a volume of 7,677,537 shares changing hands.

Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $128.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $131.29.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in XLV. Clarity Financial LLC boosted its stake in Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Clarity Financial LLC now owns 140,340 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $17,997,000 after acquiring an additional 593 shares during the last quarter. Bailard Inc. raised its stake in shares of Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 8,672 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,112,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund by 0.8% during the second quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 16,427 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,107,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Emfo LLC grew its stake in Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund by 110.0% in the second quarter. Emfo LLC now owns 10,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,347,000 after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hoylecohen LLC increased its holdings in Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund by 8.3% in the second quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 9,057 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,161,000 after buying an additional 694 shares during the last quarter.

Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund Company Profile

Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Health Care Select Sector Index (the Index). The companies included in the Index are selected on the basis of general industry classification from a universe of companies defined by the Standard & Poor’s 500 Composite Stock Index (S&P 500).

