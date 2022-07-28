Omega Diagnostics Group (LON:ODX) Shares Pass Below 200 Day Moving Average of $5.53

Omega Diagnostics Group PLC (LON:ODX – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 5.53 ($0.07) and traded as low as GBX 3.22 ($0.04). Omega Diagnostics Group shares last traded at GBX 3.30 ($0.04), with a volume of 270,629 shares trading hands.

The company has a market cap of £7.90 million and a P/E ratio of -1.32. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 3.50 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 5.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.89.

Omega Diagnostics Group PLC, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes medical diagnostics products in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, South/Central America, India, other Asian countries and the Far East, Africa, and the Middle East. The company operates through two segments, Health and Nutrition, and Global Health and Other.

