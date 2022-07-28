Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT (NYSE:EARN) Shares Pass Below 200-Day Moving Average of $8.99

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT (NYSE:EARN – Get Rating) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $8.99 and traded as low as $8.20. Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT shares last traded at $8.37, with a volume of 189,194 shares trading hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT from $10.50 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. JMP Securities downgraded Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 1st. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT to $9.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.25.

Get Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT alerts:

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $7.71 and its 200 day moving average is $8.99. The stock has a market cap of $109.73 million, a P/E ratio of -4.57 and a beta of 1.68.

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT Dividend Announcement

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT ( NYSE:EARN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.01). Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT had a positive return on equity of 10.68% and a negative net margin of 94.41%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.31 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT will post 1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.47%. Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT’s payout ratio is -52.46%.

Institutional Trading of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT by 14.6% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 48,998 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $495,000 after buying an additional 6,255 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT by 22.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 54,324 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $553,000 after acquiring an additional 9,953 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT by 77.5% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 34,198 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 14,928 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT by 22.1% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 33,613 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 6,082 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT by 28.9% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 25,522 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 5,724 shares during the last quarter. 27.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT

(Get Rating)

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT, a real estate investment trust, specializes in acquiring, investing in, and managing residential mortgage-and real estate-related assets. It acquires and manages residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), including agency pools and agency collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs); and non-agency RMBS comprising non-agency CMOs, such as investment grade and non-investment grade.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.