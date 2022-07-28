StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $17.21.

Several research firms have weighed in on STNE. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of StoneCo in a research report on Friday, April 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Susquehanna lowered their target price on StoneCo from $28.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price target on StoneCo from $28.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on StoneCo from $19.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of StoneCo in a report on Monday, April 4th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in StoneCo during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $109,566,000. Blackstone Inc. purchased a new position in shares of StoneCo in the first quarter valued at $51,661,000. Kora Management LP increased its position in StoneCo by 329.1% in the fourth quarter. Kora Management LP now owns 4,686,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,006,000 after purchasing an additional 3,594,000 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in StoneCo by 58.1% during the fourth quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 9,346,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,548,000 after purchasing an additional 3,433,125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its position in StoneCo by 951.6% during the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 3,788,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,327,000 after purchasing an additional 3,428,320 shares during the last quarter. 50.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ STNE opened at $9.77 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. StoneCo has a 1-year low of $6.81 and a 1-year high of $60.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.80 and a beta of 2.35. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.79.

StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.03. StoneCo had a negative return on equity of 4.20% and a negative net margin of 30.49%. The company had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.92 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.09 earnings per share. StoneCo’s revenue was up 138.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that StoneCo will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

StoneCo Ltd. provides financial technology solutions to merchants and integrated partners to conduct electronic commerce across in-store, online, and mobile channels in Brazil. It distributes its solutions, principally through proprietary Stone Hubs, which offer hyper-local sales and services; and technology and solutions to digital merchants through sales and technical personnel and software vendors, as well as sells solutions to brick-and-mortar and digital merchants through sales team.

