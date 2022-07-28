APi Group Co. (NYSE:APG) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

APi Group Co. (NYSE:APG – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $22.17.

APG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays reduced their price objective on APi Group from $24.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Bank of America upgraded APi Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, July 11th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on APi Group from $24.00 to $18.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on APi Group in a report on Friday, June 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock.

Insider Activity at APi Group

In other APi Group news, Director Anthony E. Malkin acquired 12,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $14.47 per share, for a total transaction of $182,322.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 34,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $497,710.12. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

APi Group Stock Up 3.4 %

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of APi Group by 1,075.0% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 2,666 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of APi Group by 541.8% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 2,931 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of APi Group by 18.6% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 950 shares during the period. Leverty Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of APi Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $162,000. Finally, Ulland Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of APi Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $188,000.

NYSE APG opened at $16.81 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $16.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.09. APi Group has a one year low of $14.13 and a one year high of $26.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.63. The company has a market cap of $3.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.34.

APi Group (NYSE:APG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.02. APi Group had a return on equity of 12.06% and a net margin of 1.04%. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.12 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 86.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that APi Group will post 1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

APi Group Company Profile

APi Group Corporation provides safety, specialty, and industrial services in North America, Europe, Australia, and the Asian-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Safety Services, Specialty Services, and Industrial Services. The Safety Services segment offers safety solutions focusing on end-to-end integrated occupancy systems, such as fire protection solutions; heating, ventilation, and air conditioning solutions; and entry systems, which include the design, installation, inspection, monitoring, and service of these integrated systems.

