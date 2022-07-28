Invesco High Yield Bond Factor ETF (NASDAQ:IHYF) Short Interest Update

Invesco High Yield Bond Factor ETF (NASDAQ:IHYF – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,000 shares, a growth of 3,900.0% from the June 30th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.4 days.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco High Yield Bond Factor ETF
An institutional investor recently raised its position in Invesco High Yield Bond Factor ETF stock. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Invesco High Yield Bond Factor ETF (NASDAQ:IHYF – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,559,470 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,608 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned approximately 93.38% of Invesco High Yield Bond Factor ETF worth $39,587,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
Invesco High Yield Bond Factor ETF Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ IHYF opened at $22.14 on Thursday. Invesco High Yield Bond Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $21.36 and a 52 week high of $25.87. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $22.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.35.
Invesco High Yield Bond Factor ETF Increases Dividend
