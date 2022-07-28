GBT Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:GTCH) Short Interest Update

GBT Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:GTCH – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 429,600 shares, an increase of 3,450.4% from the June 30th total of 12,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 15,190,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

GBT Technologies Price Performance

Shares of GTCH opened at $0.00 on Thursday. GBT Technologies has a 52-week low of $0.00 and a 52-week high of $0.81.

GBT Technologies (OTCMKTS:GTCH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 23rd. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.27 million during the quarter.

GBT Technologies Company Profile

GBT Technologies Inc develops Internet of Things (IoT) and artificial intelligence (AI) enabled networking and tracking technologies. The company's technologies include wireless mesh network technology platform and fixed solutions. It also develops intelligent human body vitals devices, asset-tracking IoT, and wireless mesh networks.

