Escalon Medical Corp. (OTCMKTS:ESMC) Short Interest Up 3,300.0% in July

Escalon Medical Corp. (OTCMKTS:ESMC – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,400 shares, a growth of 3,300.0% from the June 30th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Escalon Medical Price Performance

OTCMKTS:ESMC opened at $0.09 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.11. Escalon Medical has a 1-year low of $0.08 and a 1-year high of $0.26.

Get Escalon Medical alerts:

Escalon Medical (OTCMKTS:ESMC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 13th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.42 million during the quarter. Escalon Medical had a net margin of 1.43% and a return on equity of 15.91%.

Escalon Medical Company Profile

Escalon Medical Corp. develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes medical devices and pharmaceuticals in the area of ophthalmology in the United States and internationally. It offers A-Scan, which provides information about the internal structure of the eye; B-Scan, a diagnostic tool that supplies information to physicians where the media within the eye are cloudy or opaque; UBM, a high frequency/high resolution ultrasound device, which provides detailed information about the anterior segment of the eye; and Pachymeter that measures the thickness of cornea.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Escalon Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Escalon Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.