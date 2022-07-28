Short Interest in iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSC) Rises By 4,690.1%

iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 531,700 shares, an increase of 4,690.1% from the June 30th total of 11,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 298,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.8 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 12,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,000 after buying an additional 478 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF by 5.5% in the first quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after acquiring an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. Arrow Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 51,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,392,000 after acquiring an additional 565 shares in the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF by 1.2% in the first quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 48,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,220,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York Life Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 17,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $474,000 after acquiring an additional 641 shares in the last quarter.

iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

NASDAQ:SUSC opened at $23.71 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $23.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.53. iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $22.64 and a 1-year high of $28.17.

iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 5th were paid a dividend of $0.055 per share. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.78%. This is an increase from iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 1st.

