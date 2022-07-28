Mitie Group plc (OTCMKTS:MITFF) Short Interest Up 4,850.0% in July

Mitie Group plc (OTCMKTS:MITFF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,900 shares, a growth of 4,850.0% from the June 30th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ? days.

Mitie Group Stock Performance

MITFF stock opened at $0.97 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.72. Mitie Group has a fifty-two week low of $0.58 and a fifty-two week high of $0.98.

Mitie Group Company Profile

Featured Articles

Mitie Group plc, through with its subsidiaries, provides strategic outsourcing services in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Business Services, Technical Services, Care & Custody, Landscapes, Waste, and Interserve. The Business Services segment offers security services, such as manned guarding and technology-backed monitoring solutions, together with fire and security systems installations; cleaning focuses on general, specialist, and technical cleaning services that include clean rooms, high-security environments, and window cleaning; and office services comprises document management, vetting, and front of house.

