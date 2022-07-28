Mitie Group plc (OTCMKTS:MITFF) Short Interest Up 4,850.0% in July

Mitie Group plc (OTCMKTS:MITFF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,900 shares, a growth of 4,850.0% from the June 30th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ? days.
Mitie Group Stock Performance
MITFF stock opened at $0.97 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.72. Mitie Group has a fifty-two week low of $0.58 and a fifty-two week high of $0.98.
Mitie Group Company Profile
