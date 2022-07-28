Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SVNLY) Short Interest Up 5,400.0% in July

Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SVNLY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,500 shares, an increase of 5,400.0% from the June 30th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,183,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) from SEK 110 to SEK 108 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) from SEK 104 to SEK 115 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) to SEK 86 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Danske raised shares of Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a SEK 115 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $105.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS SVNLY opened at $4.34 on Thursday. Svenska Handelsbanken AB has a 12-month low of $3.93 and a 12-month high of $13.95. The company has a market cap of $16.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.81.

Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) provides various banking products and services for private and corporate customers primarily in Sweden, the United Kingdom, Norway, the Netherlands, the United States, Luxembourg, China, Germany, France, and Poland. The company offers savings, transactions, business, currency, and investment accounts, as well as accounts for cash pool, and forestry and agriculture; mortgage and committed loans, and private loans; mutual funds; pension products; credit and debit cards; and payment and reconciliation services.

