Consolidated Communications (CNSL) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Consolidated Communications (NASDAQ:CNSL – Get Rating) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, August 4th. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Consolidated Communications (NASDAQ:CNSL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. Consolidated Communications had a positive return on equity of 8.17% and a negative net margin of 12.77%. The firm had revenue of $300.28 million for the quarter.

Consolidated Communications Trading Up 3.3 %

CNSL opened at $6.58 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.92, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $6.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.60. Consolidated Communications has a one year low of $4.51 and a one year high of $9.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $759.31 million, a PE ratio of -3.62 and a beta of 0.96.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Consolidated Communications

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CNSL. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Consolidated Communications by 55.3% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 399,775 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,358,000 after purchasing an additional 142,285 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Consolidated Communications by 3.1% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,594,098 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,106,000 after buying an additional 137,110 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Consolidated Communications during the first quarter worth about $294,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in shares of Consolidated Communications during the first quarter worth about $115,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Consolidated Communications by 3.0% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 436,704 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,576,000 after buying an additional 12,875 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CNSL. TheStreet lowered Consolidated Communications from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Citigroup lowered Consolidated Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Consolidated Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 18th.

Consolidated Communications Company Profile

Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband and business communication solutions for consumer, commercial, and carrier channels in the United States. It offers high-speed broadband Internet access and voice over Internet protocol (VoIP) phone services; commercial data connectivity services in various markets, including Ethernet services, private line data services, software defined wide area network, and multi-protocol label switching services; networking services; cloud-based services; data center and disaster recovery solutions; and wholesale services to regional and national interexchange, and wireless carriers comprising cellular backhaul and other fiber transport solutions.

