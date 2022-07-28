Victory Capital (VCTR) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR – Get Rating) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 4th. Analysts expect Victory Capital to post earnings of $1.12 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $230.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $238.87 million. Victory Capital had a return on equity of 38.45% and a net margin of 31.35%. On average, analysts expect Victory Capital to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of VCTR stock opened at $26.30 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The company has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.92. Victory Capital has a one year low of $22.22 and a one year high of $43.09.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.80%. Victory Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.04%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Victory Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Victory Capital from $38.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Victory Capital from $29.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on shares of Victory Capital in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Victory Capital from $27.00 to $20.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.38.

In related news, Director James B. Hawkes purchased 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $24.51 per share, with a total value of $490,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $490,200. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Victory Capital by 39.8% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after buying an additional 2,728 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Victory Capital by 50.0% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Ruane Cunniff & Goldfarb L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Victory Capital in the first quarter worth $207,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Victory Capital by 32.9% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 34,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,026,000 after acquiring an additional 8,535 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Victory Capital by 33.0% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 35,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,029,000 after acquiring an additional 8,835 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.66% of the company’s stock.

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset management company worldwide. It offers investment advisory, fund administration, fund compliance, fund transfer agent, and fund distribution services. The company provides specialized investment strategies to institutions, intermediaries, retirement platforms, and individual investors.

