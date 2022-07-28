Teradata (TDC) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Teradata (NYSE:TDC – Get Rating) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 4th. Analysts expect Teradata to post earnings of $0.39 per share for the quarter. Teradata has set its Q2 guidance at $0.26 to $0.30 EPS.Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Teradata (NYSE:TDC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46. Teradata had a net margin of 6.76% and a return on equity of 42.19%. The business had revenue of $496.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $490.86 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.55 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Teradata to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE TDC opened at $38.27 on Thursday. Teradata has a fifty-two week low of $33.38 and a fifty-two week high of $59.38. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The stock has a market cap of $4.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.05.

In related news, CFO Claire Bramley sold 2,100 shares of Teradata stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.54, for a total value of $74,634.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 99,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,540,565.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TDC. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in Teradata during the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Teradata during the 1st quarter valued at about $71,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Teradata by 48.6% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,933 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 632 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its stake in Teradata by 5,917.6% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 2,046 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 2,012 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in Teradata during the 1st quarter valued at about $224,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on TDC shares. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Teradata from $42.00 to $36.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Craig Hallum lowered their target price on Teradata from $65.00 to $57.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Teradata from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.40.

Teradata Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a connected multi-cloud data platform for enterprise analytics. The company offers Teradata Vantage, a data platform that allows companies to leverage their data across an enterprise, as well as connects various sources of data to drive ecosystem simplification and support customers on their journey to the cloud through an integrated migration.

