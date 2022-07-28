Playtika (PLTK) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Playtika (NASDAQ:PLTK – Get Rating) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 4th. Analysts expect Playtika to post earnings of $0.18 per share for the quarter. Playtika has set its FY 2022 guidance at EPS.Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Playtika (NASDAQ:PLTK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $679.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $641.85 million. Playtika had a net margin of 13.58% and a negative return on equity of 82.08%. Playtika’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.17 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Playtika to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Playtika Stock Up 5.9 %

NASDAQ PLTK opened at $12.39 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $5.11 billion, a PE ratio of 14.24 and a beta of 0.33. Playtika has a 52 week low of $11.57 and a 52 week high of $30.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.18.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Playtika by 83.1% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 162,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,140,000 after acquiring an additional 73,760 shares during the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. grew its position in Playtika by 101.3% during the first quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 1,192,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,046,000 after acquiring an additional 599,857 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its position in Playtika by 515.6% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 10,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after acquiring an additional 8,822 shares during the last quarter. Donoghue Forlines LLC grew its position in Playtika by 30.5% during the first quarter. Donoghue Forlines LLC now owns 38,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $746,000 after acquiring an additional 9,008 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Playtika by 14.2% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 485,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,383,000 after acquiring an additional 60,375 shares during the last quarter. 20.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PLTK shares. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Playtika from $27.00 to $16.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Wedbush lowered their price target on shares of Playtika from $35.00 to $22.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Playtika from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Playtika from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Playtika from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Playtika has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.00.

About Playtika

Playtika Holding Corp. develops mobile games in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company owns a portfolio of casual and casino-themed games. It distributes its games to the end customer through various web and mobile platforms, such as Apple, Facebook, Google, and other web and mobile platforms and its own proprietary platforms.

