American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) PT Lowered to $44.00

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Barclays from $49.00 to $44.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Barclays‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 21.05% from the stock’s previous close.

AMH has been the topic of several other reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on American Homes 4 Rent from $39.00 to $37.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Evercore ISI set a $40.00 price target on American Homes 4 Rent in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Mizuho dropped their price target on American Homes 4 Rent from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on American Homes 4 Rent in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Capital One Financial assumed coverage on American Homes 4 Rent in a research note on Friday, July 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $42.44.

Get American Homes 4 Rent alerts:

American Homes 4 Rent Trading Down 0.2 %

AMH opened at $36.35 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $12.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.34, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. American Homes 4 Rent has a 12 month low of $32.60 and a 12 month high of $44.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $35.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.13.

Insider Buying and Selling at American Homes 4 Rent

American Homes 4 Rent ( NYSE:AMH Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.05. American Homes 4 Rent had a return on equity of 3.05% and a net margin of 13.74%. The company had revenue of $356.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $355.76 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.32 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that American Homes 4 Rent will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Tamara Hughes Gustavson bought 200,000 shares of American Homes 4 Rent stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $35.71 per share, with a total value of $7,142,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 8,830,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $315,353,438.76. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders bought 200,706 shares of company stock valued at $7,161,700 over the last quarter. 6.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On American Homes 4 Rent

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 20.7% during the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 6,419 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $227,000 after acquiring an additional 1,103 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 15.4% in the second quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 14,321 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $508,000 after purchasing an additional 1,912 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its holdings in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 13.4% in the second quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 249,389 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,838,000 after purchasing an additional 29,389 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 9.7% in the second quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 15,914 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $564,000 after purchasing an additional 1,406 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its holdings in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 10.3% in the second quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 88,627 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,141,000 after purchasing an additional 8,257 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.49% of the company’s stock.

About American Homes 4 Rent

(Get Rating)

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE: AMH) is a leader in the single-family home rental industry and "American Homes 4 Rent" is fast becoming a nationally recognized brand for rental homes, known for high-quality, good value and tenant satisfaction. We are an internally managed Maryland real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on acquiring, developing, renovating, leasing, and operating attractive, single-family homes as rental properties.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for American Homes 4 Rent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Homes 4 Rent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.