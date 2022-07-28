Alvotech (NYSE:ALVO) Research Coverage Started at Citigroup

Investment analysts at Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Alvotech (NYSE:ALVOGet Rating) in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup’s price target indicates a potential upside of 53.85% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on ALVO. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Alvotech in a report on Friday, July 1st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. DNB Markets began coverage on Alvotech in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of Alvotech stock opened at $7.80 on Tuesday. Alvotech has a 52 week low of $5.20 and a 52 week high of $14.04.

Alvotech Holdings SA, through its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures biosimilars for global markets. The company is based in Iceland.

