Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) Given New $94.00 Price Target at Mizuho

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by Mizuho from $90.00 to $94.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the auto parts company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on ALV. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Autoliv from $88.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Autoliv from $115.00 to $100.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Autoliv from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $86.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Autoliv from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Autoliv in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $97.27.

Autoliv Price Performance

Shares of Autoliv stock opened at $84.89 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.07. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.80. Autoliv has a twelve month low of $66.25 and a twelve month high of $110.59. The firm has a market cap of $7.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.11 and a beta of 1.63.

Autoliv Dividend Announcement

Autoliv ( NYSE:ALV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The auto parts company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.54. Autoliv had a net margin of 4.12% and a return on equity of 11.35%. The firm had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.05 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.20 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Autoliv will post 4.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 24th were issued a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 23rd. Autoliv’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.67%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new position in shares of Autoliv in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,579,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Autoliv in the fourth quarter worth $293,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Autoliv by 161.6% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 518 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Autoliv in the fourth quarter worth $207,000. Finally, Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC bought a new stake in shares of Autoliv in the first quarter worth $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.02% of the company’s stock.

About Autoliv



Autoliv, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies passive safety systems to the automotive industry in Europe, the Americas, China, Japan, and rest of Asia. It offers passive safety systems, including modules and components for frontal-impact airbag protection systems, side-impact airbag protection systems, seatbelts, steering wheels, inflator technologies, and battery cut-off switches, as well as anti-whiplash systems and pedestrian protection systems, and connected safety services and solutions for riders of powered two wheelers.

Recommended Stories

