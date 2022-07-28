Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) Price Target Raised to $103.00

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $94.00 to $103.00 in a report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Autoliv from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $86.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Autoliv from $88.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on Autoliv in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Autoliv from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Autoliv from $115.00 to $100.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $97.27.

Get Autoliv alerts:

Autoliv Trading Up 3.0 %

NYSE ALV opened at $84.89 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $76.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.80. Autoliv has a 12 month low of $66.25 and a 12 month high of $110.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.41 billion, a PE ratio of 22.11 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Autoliv Announces Dividend

Autoliv ( NYSE:ALV Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The auto parts company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.54. Autoliv had a return on equity of 11.35% and a net margin of 4.12%. The firm had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.20 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Autoliv will post 4.28 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 24th were paid a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 23rd. Autoliv’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.67%.

Institutional Trading of Autoliv

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ALV. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. increased its position in shares of Autoliv by 753.9% during the first quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 841,071 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $64,291,000 after acquiring an additional 742,570 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Autoliv by 444.8% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 672,027 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $69,494,000 after acquiring an additional 548,671 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Autoliv by 21.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,814,404 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $138,693,000 after acquiring an additional 315,473 shares during the last quarter. Lancaster Investment Management purchased a new stake in shares of Autoliv during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,013,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Autoliv by 1,318.6% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 317,407 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $32,823,000 after acquiring an additional 295,033 shares during the last quarter. 62.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Autoliv Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Autoliv, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies passive safety systems to the automotive industry in Europe, the Americas, China, Japan, and rest of Asia. It offers passive safety systems, including modules and components for frontal-impact airbag protection systems, side-impact airbag protection systems, seatbelts, steering wheels, inflator technologies, and battery cut-off switches, as well as anti-whiplash systems and pedestrian protection systems, and connected safety services and solutions for riders of powered two wheelers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Autoliv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autoliv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.