US Capital Advisors Upgrades Cheniere Energy Partners (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP) to “Hold”

Cheniere Energy Partners (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at US Capital Advisors from an “underweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. US Capital Advisors also issued estimates for Cheniere Energy Partners’ Q2 2022 earnings at $0.74 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.54 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $3.51 EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Cheniere Energy Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet cut shares of Cheniere Energy Partners from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy Partners from $51.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy Partners from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy Partners from $50.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.17.

Cheniere Energy Partners Stock Up 1.6 %

CQP stock opened at $51.30 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $24.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.16 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.92, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.51. Cheniere Energy Partners has a one year low of $38.00 and a one year high of $61.91.

Cheniere Energy Partners ( NYSEAMERICAN:CQP Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The energy company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.14 billion. Cheniere Energy Partners had a net margin of 17.27% and a return on equity of 270.04%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cheniere Energy Partners will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Cheniere Energy Partners news, Director James Robert Ball sold 3,075 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.48, for a total value of $167,526.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,875 shares in the company, valued at approximately $265,590. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Charles Schwab Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners in the first quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new stake in Cheniere Energy Partners during the first quarter valued at approximately $241,000. Evergreen Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cheniere Energy Partners during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,351,000. Energy Income Partners LLC lifted its stake in Cheniere Energy Partners by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Energy Income Partners LLC now owns 3,342,380 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $141,183,000 after purchasing an additional 325,695 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cheniere Energy Partners during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. 46.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates natural gas liquefaction and export facility at the Sabine Pass liquefied natural gas (LNG) terminal located in Cameron Parish, Louisiana. The company's regasification facilities include five LNG storage tanks with an aggregate capacity of approximately 17 billion cubic feet equivalent; two marine berths that accommodate vessels with capacity of up to 266,000 cubic meters; and vaporizers with regasification capacity of approximately 4 billion cubic feet per day.

