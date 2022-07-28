Northern Dynasty Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:NAK) Given New $1.10 Price Target at HC Wainwright

Northern Dynasty Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:NAK – Get Rating) (TSE:NDM) had its price objective reduced by research analysts at HC Wainwright to $1.10 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. HC Wainwright’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 241.51% from the stock’s current price.

Northern Dynasty Minerals Stock Performance

Shares of NAK opened at $0.32 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $170.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.37 and a beta of 0.87. Northern Dynasty Minerals has a 1 year low of $0.25 and a 1 year high of $0.62.

Get Northern Dynasty Minerals alerts:

Northern Dynasty Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:NAK – Get Rating) (TSE:NDM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 13th. The mining company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Northern Dynasty Minerals will post -0.04 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Northern Dynasty Minerals

About Northern Dynasty Minerals

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NAK. LCM Capital Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Northern Dynasty Minerals by 19.2% in the 1st quarter. LCM Capital Management Inc now owns 305,800 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 49,250 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Northern Dynasty Minerals in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Northern Dynasty Minerals in the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Northern Dynasty Minerals by 243.5% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 132,433 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 93,875 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Northern Dynasty Minerals in the 1st quarter worth about $49,000. 13.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. engages in the exploration of mineral properties in the United States. Its principal mineral property is the Pebble Copper-Gold-Molybdenum-Silver-Rhenium project comprising 1,840 mineral claims that covers an area of approximately 274 square miles located in southwest Alaska, 17 miles from the villages of Iliamna and Newhalen, and approximately 200 miles southwest of the city of Anchorage.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Northern Dynasty Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northern Dynasty Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.