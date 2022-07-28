Northern Dynasty Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:NAK) Given New $1.10 Price Target at HC Wainwright

Northern Dynasty Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:NAK – Get Rating) (TSE:NDM) had its price objective reduced by research analysts at HC Wainwright to $1.10 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. HC Wainwright’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 241.51% from the stock’s current price.
Shares of NAK opened at $0.32 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $170.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.37 and a beta of 0.87. Northern Dynasty Minerals has a 1 year low of $0.25 and a 1 year high of $0.62.
Northern Dynasty Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:NAK – Get Rating) (TSE:NDM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 13th. The mining company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Northern Dynasty Minerals will post -0.04 EPS for the current year.
Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. engages in the exploration of mineral properties in the United States. Its principal mineral property is the Pebble Copper-Gold-Molybdenum-Silver-Rhenium project comprising 1,840 mineral claims that covers an area of approximately 274 square miles located in southwest Alaska, 17 miles from the villages of Iliamna and Newhalen, and approximately 200 miles southwest of the city of Anchorage.
