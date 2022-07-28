Barclays Cuts Banca Mediolanum (OTCMKTS:BNMDF) Price Target to €8.00

Banca Mediolanum (OTCMKTS:BNMDF – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Barclays from €10.00 ($10.20) to €8.00 ($8.16) in a research report report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Banca Mediolanum Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS BNMDF opened at $6.11 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $7.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.36. Banca Mediolanum has a 52-week low of $5.47 and a 52-week high of $10.20.

Banca Mediolanum Company Profile

Banca Mediolanum S.p.A. provides various banking products and services in Italy. The company offers current accounts and mortgages and loans. It also provides debit, credit, and prepaid cards; savings and investment products, such as equities and bonds, as well as trading services; and insurance and pension products and services.

