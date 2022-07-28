Barclays Cuts Banca Mediolanum (OTCMKTS:BNMDF) Price Target to €8.00

Banca Mediolanum (OTCMKTS:BNMDF – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Barclays from €10.00 ($10.20) to €8.00 ($8.16) in a research report report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.
Banca Mediolanum Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS BNMDF opened at $6.11 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $7.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.36. Banca Mediolanum has a 52-week low of $5.47 and a 52-week high of $10.20.
Banca Mediolanum Company Profile
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Banca Mediolanum (BNMDF)
- Can These Two Airline Stocks Overcome Gravity And Fly Higher?
- Shopify Stock Rallies Despite Quarterly Loss
- Two Automation Stocks The Institutions Are Buying
- Can Owens-Corning Insulate Your Portfolio?
- Consumer Staple Kraft-Heinz Quietly Builds Momentum
Receive News & Ratings for Banca Mediolanum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banca Mediolanum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.