Acme United (NYSEAMERICAN:ACU) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Acme United (NYSEAMERICAN:ACU – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Monday.
Acme United Price Performance
Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:ACU opened at $29.95 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $105.47 million, a P/E ratio of 15.34 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 4.89. The company has a 50 day moving average of $32.83. Acme United has a one year low of $28.84 and a one year high of $42.92.
Acme United Increases Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, July 1st were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 30th. This is an increase from Acme United’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Acme United’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.59%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Acme United
About Acme United
Acme United Corporation supplies first aid and safety, cutting, sharpening, and measuring products to the school, home, office, hardware, sporting goods, and industrial markets in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company offers scissors, shears, knives, rulers, pencil sharpeners, paper trimmers, safety cutters, lettering products, glue guns, and other craft products under the Westcott brand name; and cutting tools under the Clauss brand.
Featured Stories
