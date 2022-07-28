Acme United (NYSEAMERICAN:ACU) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Acme United (NYSEAMERICAN:ACU – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Monday.

Acme United Price Performance

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:ACU opened at $29.95 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $105.47 million, a P/E ratio of 15.34 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 4.89. The company has a 50 day moving average of $32.83. Acme United has a one year low of $28.84 and a one year high of $42.92.

Acme United Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, July 1st were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 30th. This is an increase from Acme United’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Acme United’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.59%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Acme United

About Acme United

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ACU. North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its holdings in shares of Acme United by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 400,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,481,000 after buying an additional 5,516 shares during the last quarter. Capital Management Corp VA grew its holdings in shares of Acme United by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital Management Corp VA now owns 465,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,677,000 after buying an additional 23,995 shares during the last quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Acme United by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 15,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $537,000 after buying an additional 674 shares during the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Acme United by 5.2% during the first quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 24,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $816,000 after buying an additional 1,193 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Acme United by 17.6% during the first quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after buying an additional 1,350 shares during the last quarter. 60.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Acme United Corporation supplies first aid and safety, cutting, sharpening, and measuring products to the school, home, office, hardware, sporting goods, and industrial markets in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company offers scissors, shears, knives, rulers, pencil sharpeners, paper trimmers, safety cutters, lettering products, glue guns, and other craft products under the Westcott brand name; and cutting tools under the Clauss brand.

