Gold Royalty (NYSEAMERICAN:GROY) Research Coverage Started at Raymond James

Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Gold Royalty (NYSEAMERICAN:GROY – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a market perform rating on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Gold Royalty’s Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.01) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.05) EPS.

Separately, HC Wainwright upped their price target on shares of Gold Royalty from $8.25 to $8.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 7th.

Gold Royalty stock opened at $2.63 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $190.78 million, a PE ratio of -8.22 and a beta of 0.93. Gold Royalty has a fifty-two week low of $2.15 and a fifty-two week high of $5.65.

Gold Royalty ( NYSEAMERICAN:GROY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.64 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Gold Royalty will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 20th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 16th. Gold Royalty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -12.50%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Gold Royalty by 36.3% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,731,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,612,000 after purchasing an additional 1,525,474 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec bought a new stake in Gold Royalty in the 4th quarter worth approximately $14,083,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Gold Royalty by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,061,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,186,000 after purchasing an additional 181,329 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. purchased a new position in shares of Gold Royalty during the 4th quarter worth $5,508,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Gold Royalty by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 230,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $951,000 after acquiring an additional 24,987 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 18.82% of the company’s stock.

Gold Royalty Corp., a precious metals-focused royalty company, provides financing solutions to the metals and mining industry. It focuses on acquiring royalties, streams, and similar interests at varying stages of the mine life cycle to build a portfolio offering near, medium, and longer-term attractive returns for its investors.

