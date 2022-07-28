Spectris (LON:SXS) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $2,929.27

Shares of Spectris plc (LON:SXS – Get Rating) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 2,929.27 ($35.29) and traded as high as GBX 3,022 ($36.41). Spectris shares last traded at GBX 3,014 ($36.31), with a volume of 107,828 shares trading hands.

SXS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Spectris in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 3,650 ($43.98) price target on shares of Spectris in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 3,835 ($46.20) price target on shares of Spectris in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 3,527 ($42.49).

The company has a market capitalization of £3.19 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 991.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 2,899.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 2,929.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.23.

Spectris plc manufactures and sells measuring instruments and controls worldwide. It operates through Malvern Panalytical, HBK, Omega and Industrial Solutions segments. The Malvern Panalytical segment provides measurement and materials characterization and efficiency in R&D and manufacturing sectors.

