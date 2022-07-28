NCC Group (LON:NCC) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $195.48

NCC Group plc (LON:NCC – Get Rating) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 195.48 ($2.36) and traded as high as GBX 208.10 ($2.51). NCC Group shares last traded at GBX 207 ($2.49), with a volume of 465,369 shares changing hands.

Several brokerages have issued reports on NCC. Berenberg Bank dropped their price objective on shares of NCC Group from GBX 280 ($3.37) to GBX 260 ($3.13) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of NCC Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 321.20 ($3.87).

The firm has a market capitalization of £641.76 million and a PE ratio of 6,900.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.47, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.03. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 202.06 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 195.48.

NCC Group plc engages in the cyber and software resilience business in the United Kingdom, the Asian-Pacific, North America, and Europe. It operates in two segments, Assurance and Software Resilience. The company offers assessment and advisory services, which include risk management, supply chain risk, cloud and infrastructure, application and security software, mobile, managed vulnerability scanning, hardware and embedded systems, and cryptography, as well as calibrator and cyber security review solutions.

