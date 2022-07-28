Celldex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CLDX) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $29.88

Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLDX – Get Rating) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $29.88 and traded as high as $31.12. Celldex Therapeutics shares last traded at $30.96, with a volume of 391,810 shares trading hands.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, HC Wainwright raised their price target on Celldex Therapeutics from $60.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 1st.
Celldex Therapeutics Price Performance
The business has a fifty day moving average of $26.11 and a 200-day moving average of $29.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.11 and a beta of 2.49.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Celldex Therapeutics
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in Celldex Therapeutics by 57.9% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,394 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in Celldex Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $89,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Celldex Therapeutics by 35.1% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,610 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $191,000 after purchasing an additional 1,459 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in Celldex Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $221,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in Celldex Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $241,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.61% of the company’s stock.
About Celldex Therapeutics
Celldex Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutic monoclonal and bispecific antibodies for the treatment of various diseases. Its drug candidates include antibody-based therapeutics to treat patients with inflammatory diseases and various forms of cancer. The company's clinical development programs CDX-0159, a Phase I monoclonal antibody that binds the receptor tyrosine kinase KIT and inhibits its activity; CDX-1140, a human agonist monoclonal antibody targeted to CD40, a key activator of immune response, which is found on dendritic cells, macrophages, and B cells, as well as is expressed on various cancer cells; and CDX-527, a bispecific antibody, which uses the company's proprietary active anti-PD-L1 and CD27 human antibodies to couple CD27 costimulation with blockade of the PD-L1/PD-1 pathway to help prime and activate anti-tumor T cell responses through CD27 costimulation.
