Celldex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CLDX) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $29.88

Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLDX – Get Rating) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $29.88 and traded as high as $31.12. Celldex Therapeutics shares last traded at $30.96, with a volume of 391,810 shares trading hands.

Separately, HC Wainwright raised their price target on Celldex Therapeutics from $60.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 1st.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $26.11 and a 200-day moving average of $29.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.11 and a beta of 2.49.

Celldex Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:CLDX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $0.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.75 million. Celldex Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 20.68% and a negative net margin of 1,860.46%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in Celldex Therapeutics by 57.9% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,394 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in Celldex Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $89,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Celldex Therapeutics by 35.1% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,610 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $191,000 after purchasing an additional 1,459 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in Celldex Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $221,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in Celldex Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $241,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.61% of the company’s stock.

Celldex Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutic monoclonal and bispecific antibodies for the treatment of various diseases. Its drug candidates include antibody-based therapeutics to treat patients with inflammatory diseases and various forms of cancer. The company's clinical development programs CDX-0159, a Phase I monoclonal antibody that binds the receptor tyrosine kinase KIT and inhibits its activity; CDX-1140, a human agonist monoclonal antibody targeted to CD40, a key activator of immune response, which is found on dendritic cells, macrophages, and B cells, as well as is expressed on various cancer cells; and CDX-527, a bispecific antibody, which uses the company's proprietary active anti-PD-L1 and CD27 human antibodies to couple CD27 costimulation with blockade of the PD-L1/PD-1 pathway to help prime and activate anti-tumor T cell responses through CD27 costimulation.

