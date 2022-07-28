Seneca Foods (NASDAQ:SENEA) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $52.50

Seneca Foods Co. (NASDAQ:SENEA – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $52.50 and traded as high as $58.29. Seneca Foods shares last traded at $57.94, with a volume of 39,233 shares.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Seneca Foods in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Seneca Foods Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $473.83 million, a PE ratio of 10.04 and a beta of 0.62. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.50. The company has a current ratio of 3.21, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Seneca Foods

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Foundry Partners LLC purchased a new position in Seneca Foods in the first quarter worth about $3,337,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in Seneca Foods in the fourth quarter worth about $1,251,000. Invenomic Capital Management LP grew its position in Seneca Foods by 39.5% in the fourth quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP now owns 62,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,995,000 after acquiring an additional 17,675 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Seneca Foods in the fourth quarter worth about $686,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Seneca Foods by 273.2% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 16,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $838,000 after purchasing an additional 11,905 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.65% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Seneca Foods Corporation provides packaged fruits and vegetables in the United States and internationally. The company offers canned, frozen, and bottled produce; jarred fruit; and snack chips and other food products under the private label, as well as under various national and regional brands that the company owns or licenses, including Seneca, Libby's, Aunt Nellie's, Cherryman, Green Valley, and READ.

See Also

