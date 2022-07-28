RCM Technologies (NASDAQ:RCMT) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $14.02

RCM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCMT – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $14.02 and traded as high as $18.69. RCM Technologies shares last traded at $18.35, with a volume of 71,652 shares.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently issued reports on RCMT. Benchmark lifted their target price on RCM Technologies from $8.00 to $16.00 in a report on Friday, April 1st. B. Riley increased their price target on RCM Technologies from $16.50 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. StockNews.com upgraded RCM Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded RCM Technologies from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th.

RCM Technologies Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $185.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.15 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.02.

Insider Transactions at RCM Technologies

RCM Technologies ( NASDAQ:RCMT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter. RCM Technologies had a return on equity of 46.67% and a net margin of 6.84%. The firm had revenue of $81.96 million during the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.08 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that RCM Technologies, Inc. will post 1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Richard A. Genovese sold 27,813 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.53, for a total transaction of $515,374.89. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 33,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $629,556.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Chairman Bradley Vizi sold 92,026 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.20, for a total transaction of $2,411,081.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,375,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,025,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard A. Genovese sold 27,813 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.53, for a total value of $515,374.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,975 shares in the company, valued at $629,556.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 182,206 shares of company stock valued at $4,308,745 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 23.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in RCM Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new position in RCM Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in RCM Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $69,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. increased its position in RCM Technologies by 39.8% in the 4th quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp bought a new position in RCM Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $156,000. 33.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

RCM Technologies Company Profile

RCM Technologies, Inc provides business and technology solutions in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and Serbia. It operates through three segments: Engineering, Specialty Health Care, and Life Sciences and Information Technology. The Engineering segment offers a range of engineering services, including project management engineering and design, engineering analysis, engineer-procure-construct, configuration management, hardware/software validation and verification, quality assurance, technical writing and publications, manufacturing process planning and improvement, and 3D/BIM integrated design.

Further Reading

