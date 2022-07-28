Sofina Société Anonyme (OTC:SFNXF) Shares Up 7%

Shares of Sofina Société Anonyme (OTC:SFNXF – Get Rating) shot up 7% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as 211.45 and last traded at 211.45. 1,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 585% from the average session volume of 146 shares. The stock had previously closed at 197.70.

Sofina Société Anonyme Trading Up 7.0 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is 218.38.

Sofina Société Anonyme Company Profile

Sofina Société Anonyme is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in direct and fund of funds investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in growth capital, early, startup, later stages, mature, emerging growth, mid venture, late venture, industry consolidation, and LBO investments.

