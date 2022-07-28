Zscaler Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:ZS)

Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Rating) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Traders bought 32,377 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 164% compared to the typical volume of 12,254 call options.
Zscaler Stock Up 4.8 %
Shares of NASDAQ ZS opened at $148.71 on Thursday. Zscaler has a 12-month low of $125.12 and a 12-month high of $376.11. The stock has a market cap of $21.10 billion, a PE ratio of -55.70 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The company has a 50-day moving average of $152.32 and a 200 day moving average of $202.26.
Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $286.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $271.47 million. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 38.52% and a negative return on equity of 58.37%. Zscaler’s revenue was up 62.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.30) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Zscaler will post -2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arlington Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Zscaler by 122.4% during the 1st quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 109 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zscaler in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Zscaler in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in shares of Zscaler by 362.1% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCentric Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zscaler in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. 43.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ZS shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Zscaler from $330.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $325.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 27th. BTIG Research downgraded shares of Zscaler from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $275.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $260.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $246.65.
Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company provides Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, servers, operational technology, Internet of Things device secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and Internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.
