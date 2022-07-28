EyePoint Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EYPT) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $10.22

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYPT – Get Rating) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $10.22 and traded as high as $10.36. EyePoint Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $9.47, with a volume of 920,255 shares traded.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Chardan Capital assumed coverage on shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, July 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.67.

The company has a market cap of $322.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.55 and a beta of 1.21. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $8.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.22. The company has a current ratio of 6.87, a quick ratio of 6.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:EYPT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $9.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.35 million. EyePoint Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 174.09% and a negative return on equity of 47.60%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.50) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Suvretta Capital Management LLC lifted its position in EyePoint Pharmaceuticals by 47.8% during the 4th quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC now owns 2,519,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,841,000 after buying an additional 815,111 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in EyePoint Pharmaceuticals by 40.0% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 871,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,584,000 after buying an additional 249,083 shares in the last quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. lifted its position in EyePoint Pharmaceuticals by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 1,950,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,868,000 after buying an additional 186,969 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC lifted its position in EyePoint Pharmaceuticals by 44.6% during the 1st quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 457,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,555,000 after buying an additional 141,069 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EAM Global Investors LLC bought a new stake in EyePoint Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $1,582,000. 87.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes ophthalmic products for the treatment of eye diseases in the United States, China, and the United Kingdom. The company provides ILUVIEN, an injectable sustained-release micro-insert for treatment of diabetic macular edema; YUTIQ, a fluocinolone acetonide intravitreal implant for intravitreal injection for the treatment of chronic non-infectious uveitis affecting the posterior segment of the eye; and DEXYCU, a dexamethasone intraocular suspension, for the treatment of post-operative ocular inflammation, including treatment following cataract surgery.

