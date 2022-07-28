Head-To-Head Survey: Sprott (NYSE:SII) & CompoSecure (NASDAQ:CMPO)

Sprott (NYSE:SII – Get Rating) and CompoSecure (NASDAQ:CMPO – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, dividends, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

26.6% of Sprott shares are held by institutional investors. 23.9% of CompoSecure shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Sprott and CompoSecure, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sprott 0 2 0 0 2.00 CompoSecure 0 0 2 0 3.00

Valuation and Earnings

Sprott presently has a consensus target price of $60.50, suggesting a potential upside of 71.00%. CompoSecure has a consensus target price of $16.00, suggesting a potential upside of 204.76%. Given CompoSecure’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe CompoSecure is more favorable than Sprott.

This table compares Sprott and CompoSecure’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sprott $164.65 million 5.59 $33.19 million $1.43 24.74 CompoSecure $267.95 million 1.49 $13.51 million N/A N/A

Sprott has higher earnings, but lower revenue than CompoSecure.

Profitability

This table compares Sprott and CompoSecure’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sprott 25.22% 12.42% 9.91% CompoSecure N/A -1.32% 3.60%

Risk & Volatility

Sprott has a beta of 1.14, meaning that its share price is 14% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CompoSecure has a beta of 0.74, meaning that its share price is 26% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Sprott beats CompoSecure on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sprott

Sprott Inc. is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides asset management, portfolio management, wealth management, fund management, and administrative and consulting services to its clients. It offers mutual funds, hedge funds, and offshore funds, along with managed accounts. Further, the firm also provides broker-dealer activities. Sprott Inc. was formed on February 13, 2008 and is based in Toronto, Canada.

About CompoSecure

CompoSecure, Inc. manufactures and designs metal, plastic, composite ID, and proprietary financial transaction cards in the United States and internationally. Its primary metal form factors include embedded, metal veneer lite, metal veneer, and full metal products. The company also offers Arculus Cold Storage Wallet, a three-factor authentication solution, which comprise the Arculus Key card Cold Storage hardware device and companion Arculus Wallet mobile App to keep the Private Key in the Arculus Key card highly secure and store cryptocurrency and digital assets. It serves financial institutions, plastic card manufacturers, government agencies, system integrators, and security specialists. The company was founded in 1910 and is based in Somerset, New Jersey.

