Financial Analysis: CF Acquisition Corp. VI (NASDAQ:CFVI) & Momentive Global (NASDAQ:MNTV)

Momentive Global (NASDAQ:MNTV – Get Rating) and CF Acquisition Corp. VI (NASDAQ:CFVI – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Momentive Global and CF Acquisition Corp. VI’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Momentive Global $443.79 million 2.97 -$123.25 million ($0.88) -9.99 CF Acquisition Corp. VI N/A N/A -$17.91 million N/A N/A

CF Acquisition Corp. VI has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Momentive Global.

Volatility and Risk

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Momentive Global has a beta of 1.41, indicating that its stock price is 41% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CF Acquisition Corp. VI has a beta of -0.06, indicating that its stock price is 106% less volatile than the S&P 500.

67.7% of Momentive Global shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 22.1% of CF Acquisition Corp. VI shares are owned by institutional investors. 17.1% of Momentive Global shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Momentive Global and CF Acquisition Corp. VI’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Momentive Global -28.57% -34.50% -12.99% CF Acquisition Corp. VI N/A N/A -8.26%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for Momentive Global and CF Acquisition Corp. VI, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Momentive Global 0 3 2 0 2.40 CF Acquisition Corp. VI 0 0 0 0 N/A

Momentive Global currently has a consensus target price of $33.92, indicating a potential upside of 285.86%. Given Momentive Global’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Momentive Global is more favorable than CF Acquisition Corp. VI.

Summary

Momentive Global beats CF Acquisition Corp. VI on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Momentive Global

Momentive Global Inc. provides Software-as-a-Service solutions that help businesses turn stakeholder feedback into action in the United States and internationally. It offers survey software products under the SurveyMonkey brand, that enable customers to listen and take action on stakeholder feedback; GetFeedback CX platform, which enables companies to leverage in-the-moment customer feedback to engage and retain their customers; GetFeedback Essentials provides companies the tools to launch customer experience programs quickly by gathering feedback via email and across their websites, analyzing it in one place, and integrating with their Salesforce CRM platform; GetFeedback Pro, includes the Essentials features and adds feedback collection channels, advanced analytics, automation, and additional pre-built integrations; and GetFeedback Ultimate, comprises the GetFeedback Pro features and adds mobile apps as a feedback collection channel and enables single sign-on. The company also provides Audience panel, which enables organizations to collect and analyze real-time actionable data from targeted panelists; Purpose-built insights solutions offers a suite of solutions, such as brand and industry tracking, usage & attitudes, and concept, packaging, Ad, name, message, and logo design testing; TechValidate, a marketing content automation solution; SurveyMonkey Apply, an application management solution; and Wufoo that helps users create web and mobile forms, collect file uploads, and receive online payments. It serves financial services, internet, technology, healthcare, media and entertainment, consumer goods and retail, transportation and logistics, government agencies, manufacturing, energy, education, professional services, and non-profit organizations. The company was formerly known as SVMK Inc. and changed its name to Momentive Global Inc. in June 2021. Momentive Global Inc. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in San Mateo, California.

About CF Acquisition Corp. VI

CF Acquisition Corp. VI does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the financial services, healthcare, real estate services, technology, and software industries CF Acquisition Corp. VI was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

