Brookfield Renewable (NYSE:BEPC) and P10 (OTCMKTS:PIOE) Head to Head Survey

P10 (OTCMKTS:PIOE – Get Rating) and Brookfield Renewable (NYSE:BEPC – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for P10 and Brookfield Renewable, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score P10 0 0 0 0 N/A Brookfield Renewable 0 0 1 0 3.00

Brookfield Renewable has a consensus price target of $44.00, indicating a potential upside of 17.33%. Given Brookfield Renewable’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Brookfield Renewable is more favorable than P10.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio P10 N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Brookfield Renewable $4.10 billion 1.58 $946.00 million ($0.62) -60.48

This table compares P10 and Brookfield Renewable’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Brookfield Renewable has higher revenue and earnings than P10.

Profitability

This table compares P10 and Brookfield Renewable’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets P10 N/A N/A N/A Brookfield Renewable -6.22% -2.08% -0.65%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

68.0% of Brookfield Renewable shares are held by institutional investors. 20.0% of P10 shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

About P10

P10 Holdings, Inc. is an alternative asset management investment firm. The firm’s purpose is to create long-term value by providing risk-adjusted returns through private equity funds-of-funds, secondary funds, and co-investment funds. It focusses on long-term value creation in opportunities where it sees significant potential for sustainable profit growth. The company was founded by Joseph F. Pinkerton in 1992 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

About Brookfield Renewable

Brookfield Renewable Corporation owns and operates a portfolio of renewable energy power generating facilities primarily in the United States, Europe, Colombia, and Brazil. It operates hydroelectric, wind, and solar power plants with an installed capacity of approximately 12,723 megawatts. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

